UN Announces Start of Distribution of Qatari Grants to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wencesland, confirmed that his organization on Monday will distribute Qatari grants to around 100,000 needy families in the Gaza Strip.

Wencesland said on Twitter, “Starting Monday, some poor families in Gaza, some 100,000 beneficiaries, will start receiving their aid as part of the UN’s Humanitarian Cash Assistance Programme, with support from Qatar.” Quds Press reported.

Eligible families will receive messages in the coming days for their registration and when they will receive their assistance.

“This comes in addition to the ongoing assistance to Gaza carried out by UN agencies,” he continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, “The delivery of Qatari grants to the needy in the Gaza Strip is completed through a mechanism with UN participation, through coupons, and not with cash in bags, as was the case before.

Qatar grants have been distributed to Gaza’s poor since March 2018, as one of the rights of understanding agreed by the United Nations, Qatar and Egypt. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)