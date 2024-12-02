About 200 Civilians Still Buried under Rubble in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, revealed that about 200 Palestinians are still buried under the rubble of houses destroyed by the Israeli occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, Palinfo reported.

Abu Safiya said in a video recording on Sunday evening, “The humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip is approaching a major disaster due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, as more than 200 Palestinians have been buried under the rubble of buildings in the past 48 hours, and their bodies are still buried under the rubble.”

“The Israeli occupation army carried out a massacre against the families of Al-Araj, Albaba, Elian, and Warsh Agha, but we only received three wounded among those who survived,” Abu Safiya added.

“What breaks our hearts is hearing the voices of the surviving people calling for help from under the rubble, and when residents try to rescue them, they are again targeted by Israeli warplanes, which makes the areas almost impossible to reach,” he said.

Abu Safiya pointed out that targeting the Al-Araj family home was tragic, as there were about 100 people inside the house, noting that only one person survived, an employee in the laundry section of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who happened to be working during the raid.

Abu Safiya explained that the hospital is currently facing great challenges, especially preventing the entry of medical equipment, medicines, and necessary supplies, in addition to preventing the entry of ambulances that arrive with great difficulty.

He pointed out that there are 63 cases being treated in the hospital, most of whom are wounded, including nine cases in the intensive care unit, and two newborn babies. (T/RE1P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)