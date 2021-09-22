Qatar Calls for Support for Palestine at 76th UN General Assembly

New York, MINA – Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for support for the Palestinian people during a speech at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on Tuesday.

“The importance of the Palestinian issue and condemn Israel’s violations against the Palestinian people,” said Sheikh Tamim as quoted as from Anadolu Agency.

On that occasion, Tamim also called for the importance of protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque from attacks by Israeli occupation forces and extremists.

“This year we witnessed many Israeli violations in East Jerusalem, repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian religious holy sites, especially al-Haram al-Sharif (Al-Aqsa Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan, and the confiscation of Palestinian homes,” he continued.

This year’s Assembly session will be attended by more than 130 state and government leaders.

They include 83 state leaders and 55 government leaders.

A total of 26 leaders will send video messages to the debate, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, while 23 foreign ministers are also expected to attend the session. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)