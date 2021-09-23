Indonesian President Reminds About Palestine’s Independence at the UN General Assembly

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo reminded about the independence of Palestine during a virtual speech at the 76th UN General Assembly on Thursday Indonesian time.

“The potential for the practice of violence and marginalization of women in Afghanistan, the independence of Palestine, which is far from expectations, and the political crisis in Myanmar must be on our agenda together,” said Jokowi as shown on Youtube United Nations.

The President invites all countries to seriously fight intolerance, conflict, terrorism and war.

“Peace in diversity, guaranteeing the rights of women and minorities must be upheld,” he stressed.

On the issue of Myanmar, the President said that ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta and produced a five-point consensus whose implementation requires commitment from the Myanmar military.

“We have to answer the big expectations of the world community with concrete steps and clear results,” he said

“That is the obligation that lies on our shoulders which the world community is waiting for. That is our obligation to give hope for the world’s future,” he added.

Besides Indonesian President, the United States President Joe Biden and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also spoke about the Palestinian issue at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)