OIC Reaffirms Support for Kashmiri People

New York, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday reaffirmed its support for the “right to self-determination” of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In the joint communique following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, it was emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia will not be achieved without a just settlement of the issue.

“The Foreign Ministers met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States with the Deputy Secretary General of the OIC as chairman,” said a Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The meeting condemned India’s actions in August 2019 which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as well as measures that changed the demographic structure of the region.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned India’s refusal to allow UN officials and international civil society organizations to visit the Kashmir region.

The OIC demands India to stop the gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in the valley and to take concrete and meaningful steps to implement the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also urged New Delhi to immediately release detained Kashmiri political leaders and youth. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)