Abbas Gives Israel a Year to Withdraw from Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel had one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem.

Abbas’ remarks came in a pre-recorded speech broadcast before the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, WAFA reported.

According to him, if these conditions are not met, the Palestinian recognition of Israel within the 1967 borders may fail and be questioned.

“This is a moment of truth with the Occupying Power. We are at a crossroads. We’ve had enough. This situation cannot continue and our people cannot endure any longer,” the President told UNGA.

“We are ready to work throughout the year on delineating borders and resolving all final status issues under the auspices of the international Quartet and in accordance with UN resolutions. If this is not achieved, why maintain Israel’s recognition under the 1967 borders? Why maintain this confession?” he said.

Abbas stressed that the Palestinian people would pursue a just struggle to fulfill their right to self-determination, including a return to a solution based on the shared plan of resolution 181(II) adopted in 1947, which gave the State of Palestine 44% of its land, double the space provided. with the 1967 borders.

President Abbas stressed that Palestine “will go to the International Court of Justice as the highest international judicial body, on the issue of the legality of the occupation of the lands of the state of Palestine.”

“We have reached out our hands many times for peace and we still cannot find a partner in Israel who believes in and accepts the two-state solution,” the President added. (T/RE1)

