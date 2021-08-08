Qatar National Library to Kick off Virtual Palestine Cultural Week

Doha, MINA – The Qatar National Library (QNL) is set to kick off a new online event showcasing the colorful and varied culture of Palestine.

The I AM QATAR magazine said ‘Palestine Cultural Week: A Land Worthy of Life’ will run from 8 to 12 August and promises educational and creative activities for adults and children.

“As a guardian of the region’s heritage, it is our responsibility to educate our people about Arab history and heritage. We believe the sessions will help all attendees learn more about Palestinians and understand their fight for freedom,” said Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL Abeer Saad Al Kuwari as quoted from Wafa.

The event kicks off on 8 August with a book discussion session on the novel Kilimanjaro Spirit by Palestinian author Ibrahim Nasrallah.

On 9 August, attendees will be taken on a virtual “Journey to Al-Aqsa Mosque,” located inside the Old City of Jerusalem. Participants will have an opportunity to learn about the architecture and design of Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the largest and holiest mosques in the world, including watching a video about the holy site. This session will be conducted in Arabic and English for the general public.

On 10 August, attendees will get a chance to immerse themselves in the Palestinian folk dance al dabke. Mohammad Salm will share insights on one of the most important traditional Palestinian art forms and a critical element of Palestinian heritage.

On 11 August, attendees will get a glimpse into “The Palestinian Keffiyeh: The Symbol of Resistance.” Dr. Yehia Zakaria Al-Agha, Ambassador for Cultural and Educational Affairs at the Palestinian Embassy and Vice-Chairman of the Palestinian Schools Board, will present the history of the garment and its transformation into a symbol of resistance.

On the same day, the Library will host “From the Palestinian Memory,” in which director Bashar Hamdan will shed light on the initiatives and attempts to collect and document Palestinian archives. The session will also highlight the efforts made to safeguard stolen and lost archives and preserve Palestinian cinema archives, and the importance of employing culture, arts and cinema for the sake of further legitimizing the Palestinian cause. The session will conclude with a presentation of Palestinian items from the Heritage Library.

Both programs on 11 August will be presented in Arabic with interpretation in English.

On 12 August, visitors will learn about traditional Palestinian embroidery, a folkloric tradition passed down through generations and a fine art that defines Palestinian women. Feda Allouh will talk about how the decorations on the dress indicate the identity of the village or region to which it belongs.

The Library will also provide some participants with embroidery tools to fully experience the engaging and educational session with yarns and needles. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)