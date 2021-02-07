Qatar Committee to Build First Hospital in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza on Saturday signed an agreement to start the implementation of the first phase of the hospital construction project in Rafah, south of Gaza.

The 355-bed hospital will be the first in Rafah. Thus Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

The head of the Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction, Mohammed Al-Emadi, signed the first phase agreement worth US$ 5 million with a total project cost of US$ 24 million.

The hospital will be built on an area of ​50 hectares with a variety of poly, including surgery, internal medicine, kidney, and others.

Affiliated with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction carries out dozens of important projects in Gaza.

The committee also regularly distributes monthly allowances to poor families in blockaded coastal areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)