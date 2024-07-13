Israeli Army Destroy once again Patient Friend’s Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has inflicted heavy damage on a hospital in Gaza City, rendering it out of service once again after recent repairs.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli army partially destroyed the Patient Friend’s Hospital in western Gaza City during shelling and airstrikes, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

The hospital, which had recently been repaired and had resumed offering health services, was heavily damaged in the attack.

Several parts of the hospital were severely damaged by the Israeli shelling, causing it to cease operations once again, the eyewitnesses added.

The Israeli incursion into the area also forced the residents to flee it under Israeli fire.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army partially withdrew from several areas in the city, leaving large-scale destruction in residential areas.

The Patient Friend’s Hospital, one of the oldest health centers in Gaza, was badly damaged in the early days of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza in October, forcing it to shut down before being repaired.

The Israeli army has deliberately and regularly targeted hospitals across the Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing deadly offensive on the enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)