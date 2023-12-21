WHO: Only Four Hospitals Operate at Minimum Level in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said only four hospitals operate at a minimum level, providing very limited care in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

WHO and UN mission to north Gaza found that Al-Ahli Arab Hospital is a “shell” of its former self due to lack of fuel, staff and supplies, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

WHO and UN partners carried out another “high-risk joint mission” on Wednesday to Al-Ahli Arab and Al-Shifa hospitals in northern Gaza, Ghebreyesus said.

WHO and UN teams provided medicines, IV fluids and supplies for surgery, treating the injured people, and supporting women giving birth, he noted.

“Al-Ahli Hospital has been overwhelmed with patients needing emergency care. In its courtyard, bodies were placed in rows as they couldn’t be given safe and dignified burials,” Ghebreyesus said.

Until two days ago, Al-Ahli was northern Gaza’s last hospital functioning where injured people could undergo surgery, he said.

However, according to the information obtained by the WHO team, Al-Ahli’s operating theaters are no longer functioning due to the “depletion, or complete absence,” of specialists, power, fuel, water, food and medical supplies, Ghebreyesus warned.

“That has left north Gaza with no functional hospital,” he added.

Ghebreyesus called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, saying it is necessary more than ever now to reinforce and restock remaining health facilities and deliver medical services.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)