Israel Withholds Qatari Aid for Gaza

Photo: QP

Gaza, MINA – Ambassador Muhammad al-Emadi, Head of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Erez checkpoint. His arrival is related to the withholding of Qatar’s monthly grant to Gaza, which amounted to 30 million US dollars.

His arrival was the first in Gaza after the last aggression in Gaza, last May. Thus, it was quoted from Quds Press.

Previously, Qatar promised to provide 500 million US dollars or more than Rp. 7.1 trillion to help rebuild Gaza after the Israeli military aggression some time ago.

In addition, the Egyptian government will also allocate the same nominal, 500 million US dollars.

However, Israel will allow the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in exchange for the resistance movement in Gaza having to return some of its detained soldiers.

It was rejected by the resistance movement in Gaza for violating international law. (T/RE1)

