Four more Volunteers of Indonesia MER-C Enter Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Four Indonesian volunteers from Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), part of the fifth Emergency Medical Team (EMT) succesfully entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

They were initially scheduled to enter Gaza on August 6, however Karem Abu Salem crossing was temporarily closed, forcing the volunteers to return to Jordan.

In a video posted on MER-C’s Instagram page on Friday, the arrival of the fifth EMT team in Gaza Israel was welcomed by MER-C’s volunteers who were already stationed there.

“Our goal is to join our colleagues who were already there. We will be deploying and carrying out missions to various hospitals as assigned,” said the leader of the fifth EMT team, dr. Dany K Ramadhan.

“We will then attempt to head north if possible, towards Indonesian Hospital,” he said.

He hope the fifth EMT team Will be able to work effectively and fulfill their missions on behalf of the Indonesian people and return safely.

The fifth EMT team consits of four volunteers, who are a neurosurgeon, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, an anesthesiologist, and an internist.

With the arrival of the fifth EMT team, there are now nine volunteers from MER-C in Gaza. The other five include one medical volunteer, three non medical volunteer, and one Liaison officer who succesfully entered Gaza on July 16, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)