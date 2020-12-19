Palestine, Egypt and Jordan Agree on Palestinian As Central Arab Issue

Cairo, MINA – The foreign ministers of Palestine, Riyad Al-Maliki, Egypt Sameh Shoukry, and Jordan Ayman Safadi affirmed that the international legitimacy decisions, the latest of which were Resolution 2334, and the Arab Peace Initiative considering negotiation the only way to bring peace.

In a joint press statement, after a consultative meeting on Saturday, in Cairo coordinate positions and exchange views on regional developments and issues. Thus quoted from Wafa.

They stressed that the Palestinian issue is the central Arab issue and discussed ways to push the parties concerned to engage in the peace process.

The three ministers affirmed the depth of relations between the three brotherly countries and their keenness to develop them in various fields, and to continue coordinating positions regarding regional situations, in a way that serves common interests and Arab issues and enhances security and stability in the region.

They stressed the need to urge Israel to sit down and negotiate in order to reach a final settlement on the basis of the two-state solution, ensure the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, so that the two states live side by side in peace, security and prosperity.

They agreed to continue working on launching an effective move to resume serious and effective negotiations to end the stalemate in the peace process and create a real political horizon for progress towards a just peace .

The ministers agreed on intensive action steps to mobilize an international position to confront the illegal Israeli measures, especially the building of settlements, demolishing homes and seizing lands, and warned of their danger as illegal practices that violate international law and undermine the two-state solution and the chances of reaching a just and comprehensive peace.

They affirmed that Jerusalem is one of the issues of the final solution. Its status will be resolved through negotiations in accordance with international law and international legitimacy decisions.

They stressed the need for Israel, the occupying power, to stop all violations that target the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of Jerusalem and its sanctities, and to change the existing historical and legal status .

The Ministers affirmed that the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Qudsi Al-Sharif, with its entire area of ​​144 dunums, is a pure place of worship for Muslims, and the importance of the historic Hashemite guardianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem in protecting the holy sites and their Arab, Islamic and Christian identity.

The ministers warned of the repercussions of the financial crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on the Agency’s ability to provide its vital services to the Palestinian brothers .

They appreciated the support provided by the brothers and partners in the international community to the Agency, and stressed the need to urgently work to bridge the deficit in the Agency’s budget and provide sustainable support so that it can implement its UN mandate.

They stressed the importance of the agency continuing to fully play its role according to its UN mandate until a just solution to the refugee issue is reached in accordance with international law and relevant international legitimacy decisions and in the context of a comprehensive solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution.

Al-Maliki and Al-Safadi praised the great efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation, and stressed the need to continue supporting these good efforts.

The three ministers stressed the need to end the division and unify the Palestinian ranks in order to protect the Palestinian cause and to miss the opportunity for the plans aimed at liquidating it.

The ministers agreed to continue the tripartite meetings in order to ensure the highest degree of coordination at this sensitive stage. (T/RE1)

