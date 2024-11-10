MINA News’ Journalist Urges Younger Generation to Care About Palestine

Bogor, MINA – Rifa Berliana Arifin, the Head of Arabic Editor at MINA News Agency, called on the younger generation to continue caring and playing an active role in the struggle for Palestine’s independence.

“Today, I urge the younger generation on how they can care and contribute to the struggle for Palestine’s independence,” said Rifa during her speech at the Millennial Peacemaker Forum 2024 Talk Show at the Darussalam Mosque, Kota Wisata Cibubur, West Java on Sunday.

She explained that today, young people can use social media as a tool for Palestine’s independence struggle by spreading information about the situation in Palestine. This way, awareness and concern can be built.

“Through the information we spread on social media, those who didn’t know become aware, and those who didn’t understand become enlightened, thus fostering concern,” she said.

She also encouraged more discussions on the issue of Palestine, using social media platforms for real action, and fighting against censorship on Palestinian content through creativity.

The “Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talk Show: Hero Vibes Millennial Brave to Speak” is part of the 2024 Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) series, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Besides the Head of Arabic Editor at MINA, the talk show also featured three other speakers: AWG Presidium Chairman Nur Ikhwan Abadi, AWG Gaza Bureau Head Bilal Anbar, and MER-C Volunteer Ita Muswita. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)