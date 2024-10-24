Foreign Minister: Palestinian Issue to Always Be at Forefront of Indonesia’s Diplomacy

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during a meeting with Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on the sidelines of the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. (Photo: Infomed Kemlu RI)

Kazan, MINA – Indonesia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Sugiono, affirmed that the Palestinian issue will always remain a priority in the country’s diplomatic agenda.

“We will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people,” Minister Sugiono stated during a meeting with Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), on the sidelines of the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday.

During their discussion, Minister Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle for independence.

“Support for Palestine was also emphasized by President Prabowo Subianto during his inauguration as President of Indonesia on October 20, 2024,” he added.

Minister Sugiono reiterated political support for Palestine, highlighting ongoing efforts to promote a permanent ceasefire and other peace initiatives aimed at achieving a Two-State Solution.

He also emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to humanitarian assistance for Palestine, both bilaterally and through UN agencies such as UNRWA and ILO.

Furthermore, Sugiono stressed the importance of collective efforts to foster peace and stability in the Middle East. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)