ASEAN Summit: Malaysia Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine

Hanoi, MINA – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated at the 37th Asean Summit, reaffirming his country’s support for strong solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Muhyiddin conveyed this at the virtual biennial summit from Kuala Lumpur, which took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Thursday to Sunday. Malaymail reported.

According to him, Malaysia supports concrete and honest efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law and relevant UN resolutions through negotiations involving related parties.

“The two-state solution is the only viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” he said.

The ASEAN Summit was chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as Asean Chair 2020 with the theme “Cohesive and Responsive Asean”.

In his speech, Muhyiddin also strongly criticized the actions of irresponsible individuals or groups “acting in the name of religion to justify their heinous acts of terrorism”.

Regarding free speech, the prime minister said that while it is important for democracy, it must be expressed responsibly, and should not be used to justify harm, incite hatred and spread Islamophobia.

ASEAN was founded in 1967, its membership continues to grow, currently membership consists of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)