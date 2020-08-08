Indonesian Presidency, UN Security Council Discusses Combating Terrorism

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia as President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in August 2020. Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi led the UNSC Session virtually on Thursday night.

The open meeting, which was attended by all members of the UN Security Council, discussed the relationship between Counterterrorism and Organized Crime.

In addition, there were Executive Director of UNODC (UN Office of Drugs and Crime), Under Secretary General (USG), United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOTC).

“In particular, USG UNOTC conveyed its appreciation to Indonesia for its various efforts to counter terrorism,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister in a virtual press briefing on Friday.

In practice, during a pandemic, countries that are not members of the UN Security Council and International Organizations participating in these activities submit their written statements.

“The link between terrorism and organized crime is a new and very dangerous phenomenon and a threat to international peace and security, especially during a pandemic,” added Retno.

In a national statement, Indonesia emphasized that the war against the pandemic must not dampen efforts to overcome the threat of terrorism.

This is in line with UN Security Council resolution number 2532 regarding COVID-19 which calls for a ceasefire during the pandemic except to combat terrorism.

“We do not want to see that a pandemic provides” conducive conditions “for terrorism to strengthen itself,” added the Foreign Minister.

To anticipate a bigger threat from the link or nexus between terrorism and organized crime, Indonesia has three important things to say, namely:

First, the importance of adjusting policies in dealing with the link between terrorism and organized crime that has been taken so far.

Second, strengthening legal infrastructure and institutions in overcoming nexus or the link between these two crimes.

Third, strengthen the Regional mechanism in responding to this nexus phenomenon. ASEAN, for example, has a platform to discuss these two crimes at once. This can serve as an example for other regional organizations.

“UN member states appreciate this virtual meeting which pays attention to overcoming the link between these two crimes, especially during the pandemic,” said Retno. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)