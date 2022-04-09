Indonesia Launches Multimedia-Based Arabic Learning Media for Madrasas

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion launched a multimedia-based Arabic learning media for madrasas.

This media is the result of collaboration with Markaz Buhutz At Tawasluhi wal Ma’rifi Saudi Arabia and the Asharq Center for Dialogue and Civilization.

“Through this multimedia-based Arabic learning media, it is hoped that Arabic learning services in madrasas will become more attractive and able to produce positive impacts in the future,” said Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the Launching of the Independent Learning Platform and Arabic Learning Multimedia Platform at the Madrasa on Friday.

He said, madrasas as one of the educational entities in Indonesia, always optimize themselves in realizing the transformation of services for all, from Sabang to Merauke.

“Whatever and wherever the conditions are, madrasa students are important targets for us to be served with quality education. They must be served to the maximum,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the head of Markaz Buhuts At Tawasluhi wal Ma’rifi in Saudi Arabia and his partner Asharq Center for Dialogue and Civilization for the availability of this multimedia-based Arabic language learning service.

“Hopefully this multimedia-based Arabic learning service can be optimally utilized by madrasah residents starting from the Madrasah Ibtidaiyah, Madrasah Tsanawiyah, to Madrasah Aliyah levels,” he added.

Rois Markaz Buhutz At Tawasluhi wal Ma’rifi Saudi Arabia Prof. Dr. Yaya Mahmud bin Juned added that he wanted to focus on cooperation between Markaz Buhuts and educational and cultural institutions in Indonesia.

“This is a very big role, where this collaboration focuses on converting Arabic books into multimedia or videos that can be accessed by a large number of madrasa students and other beneficiaries,” he said in Arabic.

“God willing, there will be other collaborations that we will carry out between Markaz Buhuts and educational institutions in Indonesia,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)