Indonesia Issues Overseas Travel Regulations, Only 3 Airports Allowed

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia through the Ministry of Transportation issued Circular Letter (SE) Number 11 of 2022 concerning Guidelines for the Implementation of Overseas Travel by Air Transportation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, stating that foreign travelers for tourist purposes can only enter Indonesia from only a few airports.

There are entrance restrictions which are regulated through SE No. 11 of 2022. Indonesian citizens and foreigners traveling abroad for tourist purposes can only go through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, Hang Nadim Airport, Batam and Raja Haji Fisabilillah Airport in Tanjung Pinang. It was the official release of the Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transportation received by MINA on Monday.

The Director General of Civil Aviation, Novie Riyanto, explained that the regulation aims to monitor, control and evaluate in order to prevent an increase in COVID-19, including new variants. “The circular letter has been effective since February 3, 2022,” said Novie.

Some of the criteria for foreigners who can travel by air transportation in Indonesia are; First, the foreigner is in accordance with the provisions in the Regulation of the Minister of Law and Human Rights Number 34 of 2021 concerning the Granting of Immigration Visas and Stay Permits in the Period of Handling the Spread of COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery.

Second, according to the agreement scheme (bilateral), such as the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA). Third, get special consideration/permission in writing from the Ministry/Agency.

All overseas travelers are required to follow the provisions and requirements set by the government, including health protocols, showing a card or certificate (physical or digital) that has received a full dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Overseas travelers are also required to show a negative result of the RT-PCR test in the country/region of origin whose samples were taken within a maximum period of 2×24 hours before the hour of departure and attached at the time of the health check or International e-HAC in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)