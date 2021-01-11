Indonesia Extends Closure of Entry to Foreigners Until 28 January

Jakarta, MINA – The government has decided to extend the temporary closure of the entry of foreign people to Indonesia as an effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. The extension is carried out within 14 days.

The decision was taken at a Limited Meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo, in Jakarta on Monday.

“Earlier, the President agreed that the prohibition of foreigners entering Indonesia should be extended. So, now on 1-14 (January), will be extended 2 x 7 days, so that another 14 days will be enforced, “said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto after Ratas.

Previously, at the Limited Meeting of 28 December 2020, the Government had decided to temporarily close the entry of foreigners from 1 to 14 January.

With this extension, it means that the prohibition of entering foreigners will be enforced until 28 January. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)