Indonesia Confirms COVID-19 Recovery Cases Increases to 3,803

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia through the Task Force for the Acceleration of Handling COVID-19 again recorded the number of additional cases of recovered COVID-19 per day on Friday increased to 3,803 after there were an additional 285 people.

“The number of cases recovered by 285 people has increased to 3,803,” said Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Achmad Yurianto in an official statement at the Media Center for the Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19, Graha BNPB, Jakarta on Friday, May 15.

For the distribution of recovery cases, DKI Jakarta is still the region with the most.

The criteria for recovery of accumulated patients are based on the results of laboratory tests for two times and when there are no more clinical complaints

On the other hand, the number of positive case also increased by 490 people, bringing the total to 16,496. While the number of cases of death caused by COVID-19 increased to 1,076 after there were 33 additions.

In this case, there are comorbidities or comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, which worsen the patient’s condition until death. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)