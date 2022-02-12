Indonesia Confirms 55,000 New Cases of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Covid-19 cases in Indonesia as of Saturday increased by 55,209 cases. This addition brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia since the start of the pandemic to 4,763,252.

The Covid-19 Handling Task Force recorded as many as 107 patients died today, bringing the total death toll to 145,065 patients. Meanwhile, the total recovered patients reached 4,282,847 cases, after the addition of 32,570 recovered patients today, CNN Indonesia reported.

Main Expert Staff of the Presidential Staff Office Brian Sri Prahastuti ensured to strengthen health facility services (faskes) in the face of rising cases of the corona virus (covid-19).

“The capacity of health care services depends on the number of health workers, the availability of drugs, and medical devices, including the number of beds, ICU, ventilators and oxygen. Now, all of this has been strenglthened, so that it is balanced with the number of cases being handled,”said Brian in written statement on Saturday.

Brian explained that the Covid-19 referral health facility had now increased the capacity of beds and ICUs by building emergency hospital tents and converting ordinary treatment rooms into Covid-19 isolation rooms and ICUs. In addition, there are also additional stocks of drugs and medical supplies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)