Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Barbaric Attack on UN School in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemns the barbaric attack by Zionist Israeli occupation forces on the al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp operated by the UN in Central Gaza.

According to the Indonesian government, this attack is part of Israel’s ongoing indiscriminate brutality in Gaza.

“Israel continues its brutality and violations of international law, and civilian casualties continue to mount,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X media platform on Monday.

The Al Jaouni School is operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). It serves as a refuge for Palestinian civilians fleeing attacks by the Zionist State.

At least 16 Palestinians have been martyred and 50 others injured as a result of Israel’s military strike on the Al Jaouni School on Saturday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)