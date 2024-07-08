Select Language

Latest
-215 min. agoIndonesia Condemns Israel's Barbaric Attack on UN School in Gaza
-114 min. agoHundreds of Israeli Settlers Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem 
-18 min. agoWounded Palestinians Evacuated from Baptist Hospital after Israeli Orders
5 hours agoExperts Warn Imposing Israeli Law on West Bank as Systematic Deportation
5 hours agoUK's New PM Emphasizes Need for Clear, Urgent for Cease-fire in Gaza
Slideshow

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Barbaric Attack on UN School in Gaza

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (photo: Topcareer.id)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia strongly condemns the barbaric attack by Zionist Israeli occupation forces on the al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp operated by the UN in Central Gaza.

According to the Indonesian government, this attack is part of Israel’s ongoing indiscriminate brutality in Gaza.

“Israel continues its brutality and violations of international law, and civilian casualties continue to mount,” wrote the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X media platform on Monday.

The Al Jaouni School is operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). It serves as a refuge for Palestinian civilians fleeing attacks by the Zionist State.

At least 16 Palestinians have been martyred and 50 others injured as a result of Israel’s military strike on the Al Jaouni School on Saturday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news