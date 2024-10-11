Indonesia Commits to Strengthen International Cooperation on Halal Product Assurance

Bogor, MINA – The Head of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) of the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Aqil Irham, expressed BPJPH’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation on Halal Product Assurance.

Aqil also stated that BPJPH has been striving to accelerate international cooperation in Halal Product Assurance to provide positive implications for the halal product industry and trade.

Indonesia’s target to become the world’s leading halal industry producer is continuously pursued, including by establishing halal product assurance cooperation with other countries.

Recently, at the global halal forum The 3rd Halal-20 or H20, organized by BPJPH, an important output was achieved, namely the signing of 52 Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRA) for mutual recognition of halal certificates between BPJPH and foreign halal institutions from 24 countries.

“The H20-2024 forum is a strategic platform for us to expand networks and deepen our understanding of how technology innovation and digitalization can become advantages for Halal stakeholders, especially concerning production and consumption responsibilities,” said Aqil in a media meeting in Bogor on Friday.

According to the head of BPJPH, the achievement of 52 MRAs adds to the previous 40 MRAs, bringing the total to 92 MRAs.

The annual international forum, first held in 2022 as part of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, took place this year from October 9 to 12, 2024, at ICE BSD, Tangerang, and was attended by around 151 foreign halal institutions from 46 countries.

Aqil also revealed that another outcome of the H20 forum was the implementation of halal product assurance education related to technological innovation in developing the halal industry ecosystem through the International Conference on Halal Traceability. Additionally, the Indonesian Halal Seminar was held for updating halal product assurance regulations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)