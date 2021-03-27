Indonesian Halal Agency Discusses Guarantee of Halal Beef Import from Chile

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religion’s Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH) discussed the halal product guarantee related to the plan to import beef from Chile.

The discussion was a follow-up to the news (brafak) of the Indonesian Embassy in Santiago about the plan to import beef from Chile for the needs ahead of Eid 2021.

“This (discussion) is a very good experience. We are truly committed so that we can continue to do this kind of intense coordination. The goal is of course that all procedures we have, related to existing regulations, can be well coordinated, ”said Acting Head of BPJPH Mastuki while chairing the meeting on Friday.

The discussion involved the Indonesian Embassy in Santiago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Regarding the opportunity to import meat from Chile, Mastuki said it needs further coordination among all related technical ministries. This is intended so that all import-related procedures and regulations can be well communicated and coordinated among all Ministries/Agencies and related stakeholders.

“We at BPJPH also have the task of continuing the G-to-G cooperation in the field of Halal Product Guarantee with Chile. We are moving to accelerate by continuing to coordinate with other Ministries/Agencies like this, “added Mastuki.

Among other things, BPJPH is processing the preparation of an MRA (Mutual Recognition Agreement) with three halal institutions in Chile that have submitted cooperation application documents to BPJPH.

“God willing, in the next three weeks we will review the documents we have received. This is not only related to the need for meat for Eid, but for our needs in the long term. Because of this in itself, we will continue this process, as part of our efforts to create a halal industry that has become our common commitment, “added Mastuki.

The Head of the Center for Halal Cooperation and Standardization of BPJPH, Sri Ilham Lubis, said that the MoU on JPH cooperation between Indonesia and Chile itself was signed on November 10, 2020. At that time the signing was carried out by the Head of BPJPH Sukoso and the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Indonesia Gustavo Ayares.

“After a memorandum of understanding or G-to-G MoU exists between the two countries, the next process will be continued with a Mutual Recognition Agreement,” said Sri Ilham. (T/RE1)

