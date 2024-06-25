Indonesia’s Imports from Israel Increase in 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Central Stastitics Agency (BPS) recorded an increase in the import value of machinery/electronic equipment and parts (HS85) from Israel in May 2024.

The import value for this commodity reached to US$3.86 milion, marking an 1.24 per cent increase from the previous month’s US$ 196.448.

According to MINA’s search on www.bps.go.id, Tuesday for data on exports and imports from Israel also recorded commodities such as, optical, photographic, cinematographic, and medical instruments(HS90).

The highest imported commodity from Israel is machinery/mechanical appliances and parts (HS84). BPS reported that the import value of this commodity reached US$1.30 million, marking an of 820 per cent increase compared to April 2024’s US$141.648.

The volume also increased to 33,591 kilograms from the previous month’s 10,116.00 kilograms. The import value of organic chemicals (HS29) ranked third as a product imported in large quantities from Israel by Indonesia.

In May 2024, the import value of this commodity reached US$150,546, marking a 431.16 per cent increase from April 2024’s US$3,409.

