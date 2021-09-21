SMEs Put Halal Product Banners After Free Certification

Palembang, MINA – Indonesian Micro and small business actors (SMEs) in various regions put up banners to know that their products have obtained a halal certificate from the Ministry of Religions Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH).

The banner put up in the shop, kiosk or restaurant where they run their business.

“We deliberately put this banner to inform consumers that our products have been certificate halal from the Ministry of Religion BPJPH,” said Alfarisi in Palembang, on Monday, September 20.

Alfarisi said, he was very grateful for his efforts to obtain free halal certification facilitation from BPJPH in 2020. So, now the meatball products have been certified halal.

In Yogyakarta, the SMEs actor named Amalia did the same thing. Amalia, who produces and sells packaged drinks daily, also put up a standing banner in front of her shop.

The banner also bears the name of the product along with a statement that the product has been certified halal from BPJPH.

“Alhamdulillah, at the end of 2020 we received facilitation of halal certification from BPJPH. And we received the certificate a few months ago,” said Amalia.

Meanwhile in Kampar Regency, Riau province, Zuliana, a typical Kampar cuisine entrepreneur who also put up a similar banner, said that at first she did not expect to get the free halal certification facilitation.

“For a long time (I) wanted to have a halal certificate. Now we are proud to have obtained a free halal certificate,” said Zuliana, who has been running her business for more than 10 years.

In response to this, the Acting Head of BPJPH Mastuki confirmed that his party had facilitated halal certification in 2020.

The program have been given to SMEs actors in 20 provinces with funding sourced from the 2020 Ministry of Religion budget.

Currently, Mastuki continued, a similar free halal certification facilitation program called the SEHATI program has also been rolled out.

The program which launch by Minister of Religion the program launched by the Minister of Religion is also given to UMK actor.

“For that, to SMEs actor with products that are categorized as mandatory halal certified according to the Halal Product Guarantee regulations, can register themselves as participants in the SEHATI program. Complete information can be read on the sehati.halal.go.id page,” he explaine. (T/Hju/RE1)

