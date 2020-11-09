Indonesia-Chile Establish Cooperation of Halal Product Guarantee

Jakarta, MINA – The governments of the Republic of Indonesia and Chile will sign a memorandum of understanding or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Halal Product Guarantee (JPH).

The synergy aims to improve trade relations between the two countries.

The MoU will be signed by both parties at the Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean (INA-LAC) Business Forum or the 2020 Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum, said the Head of the Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH), Sukoso, in a statement received by MINA on Sunday.

The forum, which was initiated to facilitate stakeholders from both regions to improve trade relations, is planned to be held in Jakarta, 9-11 November 2020.

The Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi is also scheduled to attend the INA-LAC forum.

Sukoso said that in Jakarta, this cooperation was a continuation of the communication process that had been carried out intensively with Latin American and Caribbean countries, especially at the 2019 meeting held in Denpasar, Bali.

“The goal is to improve our halal product trade relations,” said Sukoso.

He emphasized the importance of building trade relations with Latin and Caribbean countries by emphasizing the importance of halal products, because 62% of the Asia Pacific region is a share of the world’s halal market and Indonesia is in this region as the country with the largest Muslim population in the world.

Moreover, continued Sukoso, currently halal has become a global trend.

Consumption of halal products continues to increase, and this is not only done by Muslims, but also non-Muslim communities in the world.

“Currently, halal products are not only for countries with Muslim populations. Because halal has become a global lifestyle, “said Sukoso.

According to Sukoso, the INA-LAC forum will be a milestone in increasing the guarantee of Indonesian-Latin American halal products. This followed the signing of the MoU on JPH cooperation between the two parties.

“This MoU has gone through long discussions between BPJPH and Latin America and Caribbean, in this case intensely with Chile through the Chilean Embassy in Jakarta and continued with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Ambassador in Santiago, Chile,” said Sukoso.

Previously, at the Indonesia International Halal Dialogue (IHD) 2020 held by BPJPH on October 29, 2020, the Indonesian Ambassador to Chile, Muhammad Anshor also stated that halal was a concern and priority of his government, especially aimed at expanding exports, especially to countries with Muslim populations. big in the world.

According to him, the development of the halal trend in Latin America has also increased.

“The understanding of halal certification is quite widespread in the Latin American region, due to the government’s interest and priority for product expansion to Muslim countries, as well as for tourism and services for Muslim communities in their respective countries,” said Anshor.

The understanding of halal certification in Latin America, he continued, is aimed at attracting Muslim consumers in the local country, ensuring food safety for human consumption, strengthening consumer confidence, and providing global recognition, as well as being the key to success for the expansion of the export market for products to the country. other.

Halal certification in Latin America, said Anshor, is currently carried out by a number of non-government managed halal certification bodies.

Among them are Instituto Halal in Mexico, Certvalue which operates in Argentina-Brazil-Peru-Chile-Mexico, Fambras Halal in Brazil, Integrated Assessment Services (IAS) which operates in a number of countries in Latin America, Chile Halal in Chile.

A number of countries in Latin America, there are also Islamic Centers or Islamic Centers that can also play a role in auditing and halal certifying products. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)