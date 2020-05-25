Indonesia Calls for Stability in Cyber ​​Domain

Republic of Indonesia Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Dian Triansyah Djani (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

New York, MINA – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York, Dian Triansyah Djani, called for the importance of respecting international law and norms as a key to stability in the cyber realm.

“Both state and non-state actors need to prioritize responsible behavior in the realm of cyberspace,” Djani stressed during a meeting of the Arria Formula United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday.

Indonesia also highlighted the important role of regional organizations in conflict prevention efforts in the realm of cyberspace, particularly through the promotion of confidence building measures (CBMs).

In this regard, Indonesia raised the success of a number of ASEAN initiatives in the region and with partner countries in fostering mutual trust and a secure cyber environment.

“Completing the technical aspects, it is also important to consider strengthening national and regional capacities in the implementation of international laws and norms related to cyber,” Djani continued.

Indonesia, together with Estonia, Belgium, Kenya and the Dominican Republic, co-sponsored the meeting titled “Cyber ​​Stability, Conflict Prevention, and Capacity Building”.

Arria Formula is organized through a video-teleconferencing (VTC) facility and is led by the Estonian Foreign Minister, Urmas Reinsalu. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)