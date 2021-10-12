Indonesia Build Biggest Smelter in the World

Gresik, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the groundbreaking of the construction of PT Freeport Indonesia’s smelter in the special economic zone (KEK) Gresik, East Java on Tuesday.

Jokowi, as his nickname, said that the smelter is the largest in the world.

“Earlier, we received a report that the smelter to be built is with a single line design, the largest in the world because it is capable of processing 1.7 million tons of copper concentrate per year,” said Jokowi as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He added that the smelter was built to create added value for domestic mining products.

This is why, said Jokowi, the PT Freeport smelter was built domestically, namely in Gresik, East Java Province.

“This is a strategic policy related to the copper mining industry after we controlled 51 percent of Freeport’s shares and at that time we encouraged Freeport to build a domestic smelter,” said Jokowi.

According to Jokowi, the construction of smelters in the country will strengthen the downstream industry. The President said his party would ask mining companies, both private and state-owned, to carry out downstream activities so that their mining commodities have a higher value.

Downstreaming will also provide added value for the country which also means it will provide higher income for the country.

In addition, it also creates more jobs, and makes the Indonesian nation more independent and more advanced.

“The Minister said earlier that during the construction period there will be 40,000 workers who can work, meaning that there will be a lot of job opportunities in Gresik Regency and in East Java Province, not later when it is operational,” Jokowi continued.

The President also emphasized the government’s commitment to continue to provide full support in various ways so that the investment climate in Indonesia is getting better.

Thus, Jokowi explained, Indonesia will be increasingly in demand as an investment destination. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)