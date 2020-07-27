Indonesia Becomes President of the UNSC in August

Jakarta, MINA – In August, Indonesia will become the Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The presidency at the UNSC is the second after last May 2019.

“This August is a special month for Indonesia, this August Indonesia holds the presidency at the UNSC, this is the second Indonesian presidency after May 2019 we hold the UNSC presidency with the theme investing in peace,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference recently as quoted by MINA on Monday.

“Indonesia would raise the theme “Advancing Sustainable Peace”, which is in line with the previous year’s theme “Investing in Peace”,” she said.

Retno said the UNSC presidency this time is special because it is carried out in the middle of a pandemic, but she invited members of the UNSC to remain serious in handling the threat of world peace as a success in dealing with a pandemic and economic recovery.

“When almost all of our attention is focused on efforts to deal with a pandemic, we must not forget to continue to advance peace,” she added.

Indonesia is scheduled to host three events during its second presidency. The first meeting on Aug. 6 will discuss the UN Secretary General’s inaugural report on combating terrorism and cross-border crime.

The second meeting on Aug. 12 will discuss challenges to achieving sustainable peace and seek to unify efforts to attain it during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the third meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26, will focus on protecting civilians from cyberattacks.

In addition to the three main events, Indonesia will also run at least 14 meetings to discuss peace efforts in various parts of the world, including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Somalia, North Korea, Guinea Bissau and strategic reports on ISIL. (T/R6/RE1)

