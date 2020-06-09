Indian Forces Kill 9 Kashmiri Fighters, Residents Protest

Srinagar, MINA – Anti-Indian protests continued for the second consecutive day in Kashmir on Monday, after Indian forces killed at least nine Kashmiri fighters in the disputed region.

According to Al Jazeera, the victim including three commanders were killed in a separate shootout with security forces in the Shopian district, about 70 km south of the capital, Srinagar.

Four people were killed in the Pinjora area on Monday morning after government forces conducted a search operation.

Five others were killed in a shootout with troops in the Reban area in the Shopian district on Sunday afternoon. Three Indian soldiers were reported injured.

“Nine militants from Hizbul Mujahidin, including their three main commanders, have been shot dead in less than 24 hours,” said state police chief Dilbagh Singh.

Singh said Indian security forces had killed 22 militants, including six high commanders, over the past two weeks.

The latest killings sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the scene of the battle.

Residents chanted slogans demanding an end to India’s occupation of Kashmir.

The demonstrators threw stones at police and soldiers, who fired rifle pellets and tear gas. No casualties were reported in the clash. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)