In Less Than 24 hours, Indonesia to Pick Up It’s Citizens from Wuhan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the plane to evacuate Indonesian citizens in Hubei Province, especially Wuhan, China will depart in less than 24 hours.

It is urgent to do after the Corona virus outbreak killed 213 people in China, mainly in Hubei.

“The departure of the pickup plane together with the team will be done in less than 24 hours. The aircraft used is wide body aircraft, so that all Indonesian citizens who are willing to be evacuated can be flown directly without going through transit, “said Retno during a press conference at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office on Friday, January 31.

She claimed to have met the Chinese Ambassador in Jakarta and said that Beijing had given landing permission for the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Hubei Province.

Meanwhile, Retno said the preparations for acceptance in Indonesia also continued to be carried out in accordance with applicable health procedures and protocols.

“All of these developments have been conveyed to the President of Indonesia,” she added.

Previously, a number of countries such as Japan, Australia and also France had evacuated their citizens from affected areas in China.

The Chinese government itself has isolated Hubei Province, especially the Wuhan region which is thought to be the origin of the corona virus.

Other cities in Hubei have also been quarantined, including by closing transportation access. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)