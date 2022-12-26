In 2022, 14 Israeli Soldiers Suicide in Military Service

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper noted that 14 Israeli soldiers have committed suicide since the beginning of 2022, while carrying out military service, the highest number in the last five years.

Previously, 11 soldiers committed suicide in 2011 and in 2013 there were six suicides of Israeli occupation soldiers.

The newspaper explained that the motive was not yet known, because there was no letter or statement explaining the reasons for their suicide.

However, according to the newspaper, Israeli army data shows a steady increase in exemptions from military service due to psychological conditions.

Meanwhile in 2015, there were 4.5 percent of requests for exemption from mandatory due to psychological conditions and even reached 8.5 percent at the end of 2020.

The occupation authorities have not been able to clearly determine the cause of the increase in Israeli soldier suicides. The military officers were only instructed to increase vigilance and attention to prevent an increase in the cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)