Imaamul Muslimin Believes Al-Aqsa Mosque Must Return to Muslims

Jakarta, MINA – Imaam Muslims Yakhsyallah Mansur affirms his belief that the Al-Aqsa Mosque must return to the lap of Muslims and Palestine will get its independence.

Imaam stated it as a speaker at the MINA News Agency’s 8th Anniversary International Webinar on the theme “The Future of Palestine Amidst World Political Dynamics” in Jakarta on Thursday.

He mentioned the foundation of Al-Quran Surah Al-Isra verse 5 about Allah’s promise that will be fulfilled, namely the freedom of the Aqsa Mosque and Palestine from colonialism.

“This is a signal from Allah about the fall of Jewish glory,” said the MINA Advisor.

He said sociologically, the Jewish regime had lost its ability to interact with countries in the surrounding region.

Demographically, the number of Israelis is also far behind the Palestinians who tend to continue to increase. Meanwhile, Israelis tend to decline.

Not to mention the growing awareness of the international community towards the Palestinian cause. Although some Arab countries have actually established diplomatic relations with Israel.

,”In this case, we, Indonesia, should not be influenced,” continued Imaam.

Not yet, if it is reviewed internally, Israel itself, he said later, shows its weakness. Starting from the decline in enthusiasts who wanted to become the military, crucial socio-political problems, and national divisions between parties there.

“It seems they are united, but in fact they are internally experiencing an acute division,” he said.

In addition, the increasing number of their young generation who exodus out of Israel, because they do not get security and a better life than before, he added.

“These are all signs of their destruction, it remains only for the Palestinian fighters and all of us to continue fighting. About the time when the victory belongs to Allah. Indonesia alone was colonized for 250 years, with the struggle for independence too, “he continued.

For this reason, Imaam emphasized that the MINA news agency should continue to improve itself as a mouthpiece for the liberation of Palestine and the return of the Aqsa Mosque to the hands of the Muslims.

Appearing as the keynote speaker at the virtual seminar, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs represented by the Middle East Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, as well as remarks from the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al Shun and remarks from the General Leader of MINA, Arief Rahman.

Other speakers are Abdul Muta’ali (Director of the Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies UI) and Fadli Zon (Vice President of the World Parliamentary League for Al-Quds and Chair of the DPR RI’s Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP)). The event was closed with a prayer for the return of Al-Aqsa to the Muslims by Ali Farkhan Tsani, the Ambassador of Al-Quds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)