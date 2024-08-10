Imaam Yakhsyallah: Three Reasons Why Polytheists are Difficult to Unity

South Lampung, MINA – There are three reasons why polytheists are difficult to unity, says Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in a religious education of Syubban and Fatayat Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at Hasanah Husain Mosque, Negararatu village, Natar, South Lampung on Thursday night.

The first reason is that because of polytheists are generally divided,”people tend to act according their habits. If someone is accustomed to division, it wil be difficult hard to unite them”.

The second reason is that polytheists worship entities other than the one they should worship.

“The third reason is that polytheists follow their religious leaders without any foundational evidence, making it difficult to unite with them,” he added.

Imam Yakhsyallah emphasized that despite the difficulties in uniting with them, efforts to promote unity should continue because only Allah determines who will be guided.

“When the Prophet Muhammad preached in Mecca, almost everyone rejected him. Did the preaching stop? Of course not. Therefore, don’t lose hope; efforts to call for unity must continue,” he stressed.

He also noted the current situation in Europe and America, where many are converting to Islam because of Gaza.

“They are astonished at the patience of the people of Gaza in the face of war,” he said.

Imam Yakhsyallah reminded that Allah has given two directives to all Prophets: to unite or congregate and to avoid division and disputes.

“Division (Iftiroq) is forbidden, but differing opinions (Ikhtilaf) are permissible. However, differing opinions can be prohibited if they lead to division,” he explained. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)