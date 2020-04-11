Imaam Yakhsyallah Delivers Virtual Lecture to Indonesian Volunteers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Indonesian volunteers who built the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine on Friday attended online lecture of Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur which was conducted by teleconference or virtual.

In the program that was broadcast live through YouTube channel al-Jama’ah tv, Imaam Yakhsyallah said virtual lecture was not only to increase knowledge but also to establish friendship even though only through pictures and sound.

The virtual lecture is filled with understanding (tadabbur) Surah Al Balad, which discusses five difficult paths for Muslims, namely freeing slaves, feeding on starvation days, feeding orphans who are still relatives, feeding very poor people, and having faith in Allah and a will in patience and affection.

Yakhsyallah further explained the virtue of freeing slaves and feeding on starvation days and their relation to the Palestinians who are currently under Israeli occupation, then Gaza which has also been blocked for 14 years, so that it experiences days of starvation.

He said hopefully the existence of volunteers in Gaza today, judged by God to free Palestinian people, so that the volunteers are also freed from the fires of hell.

“The five difficult paths are certainly not easy and full of struggle, but they should not be obstacles and if we can pass them, we will be happy in the world and the hereafter,” he said.

Indonesian people, consisting of 29 volunteers from the Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School network in Indonesia are carrying out the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital construction in Gaza Strip, which is an initiative of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)