Imaam Yakhsyallah Calls for Muslim to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha More Lively

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur calls for Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha more lively than Eid Al-Fitr.

“The excitement is at least seen from a number of things that we can do in accordance with the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wa salam,” Yakhsyallah explained to MINA on Tuesday.

In terms of takbir orders (magnifying the name of Allah), at Eid al-Adha, we are endowed with takbir for four consecutive days (Eid al-Adha and Tasyrik), while Eid al-Fitr is only a day, which is at 1 Shawwal, especially when going to the Eid prayer.

Imaam Yakhsyallah explained the way to make Eid al-Adha more lively is by increasing the reading of takbir on the way to the Id Salat, when sacrificial animals is slaughtered until the end of the Tasyrik Day. Takbir can also be carried out when the five daily prayers are completed.

While in terms of financial (cost), Eid al-Adha is much greater than Eid. On the day of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic ummah is ordered to perform the Hajj and slaughter the animals of the Sacrifice for those who do not go on the Hajj, while our Eid al-Fitr is ordered to perform zakat fitrah. Of course the cost of Hajj and Qurban is greater than zakat fitrah.

That is as proof of obedience to Allah’s commands, to be able to get closer to Him by slaughtering sacrificial animals, then the meat is distributed to the poor. (T/RE1)

