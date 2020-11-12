Imaam Muslimin Conveys Condolences for Saeb Erekat’s Passed Away

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakshyallah Mansur in a letter to the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday expressed his condolences for the death of the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat.

“On the news of H.E. Dr. Saed Erekat, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, with deep sorrow, we express our sincere sympathy and sorrow for this great loss, ” wrote Imaam.

“We pray to Allah that he will receive a reward for all the good deeds he has done throughout his life, forgiveness for all his sins and mistakes and placing him in heaven (jannah), and May Allah provide a better compensation for those who are left behind,” He added.

Saeb Erekat died on Tuesday at the age of 65, after more than a month testing positive for Covid-19. He had received treatment at the Israel Hadassah Hospital, West Jerusalem.

He previously received a lung transplant in the United States in October 2017.

During his lifetime, he was involved in various negotiations with six Israeli prime ministers to fulfill his dream of ending the Israeli occupation of establishing an independent Palestinian state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)