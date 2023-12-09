Hundreds of US Activist Call on Boeing to Stop Weapons Supply to Israel

Chicago, MINA – Hundreds of activists and members of the Palestinian and Arab communities on Friday demonstrated outside the regional headquarters of the American airline Boeing in the city of Chicago, Illinois, in protest against its provision of warplanes, weapons, and bombs to Israel that it uses to kill Palestinian civilians, Wafa reports.

The participants expressed their anger at Boeing’s acceleration of the delivery of thousands of bombs manufactured in the United States to Israel for use in the aggression against Gaza, and its sale of lethal weapons that are destroying the Gaza Strip, which is evident through the barbaric bombing launched by the Israeli occupation forces on homes and towers and destroying them on the heads of their dwellers.

Another demonstration was organized in front of the headquarters of the defense systems company Textron in Providence, Rhode Island, to reject its dealings with Israel and its sale of weapons used against the Palestinians.

At the same time, many massive demonstrations took place in several American cities to denounce the continuation of the aggression, most notably in Los Angeles, Manhattan, Boston, and Houston.

In Philadelphia, activists prevented a light display by an American telecommunications company on the occasion of the holidays, in protest against the continued aggression.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dozens of health service workers organized a protest against the crimes committed against medical personnel in Gaza, during which they issued a call for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

