Hundreds of Students in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia Participate in Palestine Solidarity Week Competition

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Around 110 students took part in a competition held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Thursday in commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) at the Shuffah Al-Jama’ah Islamic Boarding School in Rajapolah, Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia.

The competition is divided into four branches, namely speech, poetry, coloring, and Quran tartil. Each competition was followed by elementary, middle, and high school levels. Except coloring is only for kindergarten and early childhood students.

Hasan Yusuf, Chairman of the AWG Tasikmalaya in his speech said the activity was a small step to free Al Aqsa. The hope is that there will be more participants participating in the PSP competition next year than today.

“Now, maybe only 100 students are participating in this Palestine solidarity week competition, but hopefully next year there can be even more in establishing friendship in this PSP activity,” said Hasan.

The Chief Executive of the Competition, Fazar Ramdhani, said that the purpose of this competition was to increase community solidarity with the brothers in Palestine.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) will hold the International Palestine Solidarity Week on November 22-29 2021 which is an annual event in support of the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium M. Anshorullah said, November is a very important month for the Palestinian people because many events in this month are related to their fate. November 2 commemorates the Balfour Declaration issued by the British government 104 years ago. These events paved the way for the Zionists to declare the state of Israel in 1948.

Then 11 November commemorated the death of the founder of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and former Palestinian President Yaser Arafat. While 15 November is commemorated as Palestine’s independence day and 29 November by the United Nations designated as International Palestine Solidarity Day.

This year, AWG has the theme “Moving in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine”, AWG will also hold the launch of the book “Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Millennial Peacemaker Forum talkshow, Palestinian film roadshow, Gowes Al-Aqsa, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)