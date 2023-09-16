Hundreds of People in Gaza Hold Solidarity Action for Palestinian Priosoners

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of people in Gaza Strip hold a solidarity action to support Palestinian priosoners who have sill in Israeli jails.

The action held in Buriej refugee camp, Gaza Strip by Islamic resistance movement Gaza Hamas, Quds Press reported on Friday.

A Hamas official, Abu Naim said in the action, “Palestinian resistance places prisoners on their priority and warns of Israeli Zionist violations againts them,”

Abu Naim stressed this angry public gesture was done to support the brave prisoners in the occupation’s prisons, and to send a message to the enemy that their release is only a matter of time.

“The martyrs of the prisoners’ battle in the Gaza Strip are the best proof that our people are doing everything to support the prisoners, confront the arrogant actions of the Zionist government, and denounce the violations and repressive measures taking place against our prisoners,” he continued.

He praised the Palestinian resistance attacks in the West Bank. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)