Hundreds of Palestinians Pray Fajr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians on Friday held Fajr Prayers at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem with the intention of supporting the “Great Fajr” movement to pray at holy sites.

According to the Palestine Information Center (PIC), from the early hours of the morning, Palestinians, including families, gathered at the Al-Aqsa gate to pray, affirming Palestine’s spiritual connection to Al-Aqsa and rejecting the planned Judaiization and annexation of the Israeli occupation authority (IOA).

Several activists launched calls for prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter IOA’s escalation of targeting in Jerusalem.

“The Muslim congregation chanted the phrase takbir” Allahu Akbar “as they entered the Al-Aqsa gate while some Jerusalemites distributed food and drink to the worshipers,” explained the source.

As for those who are prohibited from entering Al-Aqsa, they continue to uphold the Great Fajr movement by praying at the door of the mosque and its surroundings.

The Great Fajr campaign was launched early last year at the Ibrahimi Mosque, Al-Khalil then at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, many mosques following it in the West Bank and Gaza and several countries in the Arab world as well as the Islamic world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)