Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Enter Al-Aqsa Courtyard to Hold Ritual

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Jewish settlers entered the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday morning, on the ritual of the second day of “Jewish Throne Day”, under the escort of the Israeli occupation police.

Police arrested two Palestinians and one of the Al-Aqsa guards at the mosque gate. Quds Press reported.

The settlers entered through the Maghariba Gate, one of the gates on the west wall of the mosque.

Next , they visited the mosque square while reading the bible about the alleged temple, and performed Talmudic rituals at the Ghawanmeh Gate, which is located at the western end of the north side of Al-Aqsa Mosque from outside.

The settlers intensified their daily attacks on Al-Aqsa under the pretext of a Jewish holiday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)