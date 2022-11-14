How Did Propeth’s Companions Make the Quran as Guide of Life?

By; Mustofa Kamal, Student at Al-Qur’an Shuffah Abdullah Bin Mas’ud High School Lampung

Allah Ta’ala said in Al- Insan verse 23-24:

إِنَّا نَحۡنُ نَزَّلۡنَا عَلَيۡكَ ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ تَنزِيلٗا (٢٣) فَٱصۡبِرۡ لِحُكۡمِ رَبِّكَ وَلَا تُطِعۡ مِنۡهُمۡ ءَاثِمًا أَوۡ كَفُورٗا(٢٤)

Meaning: “Indeed, it is We who have sent down to you, [O Muhammad], the Quran progressively (23). So be patient for the decision of your Lord and do not obey from among them a sinner or ungrateful [disbeliever].(24).”

He also said in Al-Qhashas verse 85-88:

إِنَّ ٱلَّذِي فَرَضَ عَلَيۡكَ ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ لَرَآدُّكَ إِلَىٰ مَعَادٖۚ قُل رَّبِّيٓ أَعۡلَمُ مَن جَآءَ بِٱلۡهُدَىٰ وَمَنۡ هُوَ فِي ضَلَٰلٖ مُّبِينٖ ٨٥ وَمَا كُنتَ تَرۡجُوٓاْ أَن يُلۡقَىٰٓ إِلَيۡكَ ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ إِلَّا رَحۡمَةٗ مِّن رَّبِّكَۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ ظَهِيرٗا لِّلۡكَٰفِرِينَ (٨٦) وَلَا يَصُدُّنَّكَ عَنۡ ءَايَٰتِ ٱللَّهِ بَعۡدَ إِذۡ أُنزِلَتۡ إِلَيۡكَۖ وَٱدۡعُ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكَۖ وَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ (٨٧) وَلَا تَدۡعُ مَعَ ٱللَّهِ إِلَٰهًا ءَاخَرَۘ لَآ إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَۚ كُلُّ شَيۡءٍ هَالِكٌ إِلَّا وَجۡهَهُۥۚ لَهُ ٱلۡحُكۡمُ وَإِلَيۡهِ تُرۡجَعُونَ (٨٨)

Meaning: Most certainly, the One Who has ordained the Quran for you will ˹ultimately˺ bring you back home ˹to Mecca˺.1 Say, “My Lord knows best who has come with ˹true˺ guidance and who is clearly astray.” (85)You never expected this Book to be revealed to you, but ˹it came˺ only ˹as˺ a mercy from your Lord. So never side with the disbelievers ˹in their disbelief˺(86) Do not let them turn you away from the revelations of Allah after they have been sent down to you. Rather, invite ˹all˺ to ˹the Way of˺ your Lord, and never be one of the polytheists (87) And do not invoke any other god with Allah. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. Everything is bound to perish except He Himself.1 All authority belongs to Him. And to Him you will ˹all˺ be returned (88).

Study and apply the contents of Quran seriously

In the 23rd verse of Al-Insan, Allah has explained that Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad gradually and during that process, the companions listened to the verses of the Quran recited by the Prophet Muhammad, memorized them, and recorded them with the media that was very simple back then.

By gradually transmitting the Quran, we can see the seriousness of the Companions in learning the Quran and also applying it.

Carry out the provisions of the Quran patiently

In Al-Insan verse 24, Allah commands us to be patient in carrying out the provisions contained in Quran and not to be affected by the behavior of sinners and disbelievers.

Implement the contents of Quran totally

In Al-Qasas verses 85-88, Allah instructs us to apply the contents of the Quran totally or “kaffah“.

The Companions considered Quran as their life guide. They would not do anything that is prohibited in the Quran and also carried out all the commands contained in it.

Considering Quran as a medicine and mercy

The Companions of the Prophet used the Quran as a remedy for hypocrisy and shirk. Al-Quran is also able to be medicine for the heart as well as a blessing that radiates shade, serenity, gentleness and compassion.

In the Quran it is also explained about external healing medicines such as honey and others. In the matter of physical or physical illness, Rasulullah also gave instructions to find a cure.

Preaching about Allah’s Verses and Calling on Tawheed

The vompanions continued to preach about the verses of the Quran and reminded people not to commit shirk.

At that time, there were the Prophet’s companions who were willing to leave the city to preach, such as friends who became warlords and were guaranteed entry to heaven, Sa’ad bin Abi Waqqash and Mushab bin Umair who preached in Medina (Yathrib) and converted many people to Islam.

If Muslims apply the contents of the Al-Quran and Sunnah, then there are no criminals who are Muslims because they act based on guidelines in Quran.

Hopefully, we can practice the contents of the Quran to the fullest, Aamiin. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)