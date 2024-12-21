Houthi Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 20 Injured

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least 20 Israeli citizens were injured on Saturday when a missile launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the occupying military confirmed the attack, stating that a missile from Yemen hit central Israel after an interception attempt failed.

According to Magen David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, 20 people sustained minor injuries, mostly from glass shards caused by the explosion.

The Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that their fighters conducted a military operation targeting an Israeli enemy military site in the occupied Jaffa area of Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those linked to Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones. (T/RE1/P2)

