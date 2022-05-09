Hot Temperature Felt in Various Parts of Indonesia until Mid-May

Jakarta, MINA – Heat condition will still be felt in various parts of Indonesia. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) appealed to citizens to be aware of hot conditions during the day until mid-May 2022.

“The public is advised to always maintain the condition of body stamina and adequate body fluids, especially for residents who are active outdoors during the day,” said Deputy for Meteorology BMKG Guswanto in a written statement received in Jakarta on Monday as quoted by Republika.

Guswanto explained that the scorching heat phenomenon that had occurred in the last few days was triggered by several things. The apparent position of the sun is now in the northern region of the equator which indicates that some parts of Indonesia will begin to enter the dry season.

The rate of cloud growth and the phenomenon of rain will be greatly reduced. As a result, sunny weather in the morning before noon will be quite dominant.

The dominance of sunny weather and low cloud levels can optimize the reception of sunlight on the Earth’s surface, causing the temperature conditions felt by the community to be quite hot during the day. Guswanto said the scorching heat that occurred in Indonesian territory was not a heat wave phenomenon.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a heat wave or known as a “heat wave” is a phenomenon of prolonged hot air conditions for five days or more in a row. When that happens, the daily maximum temperature is higher than the average maximum temperature by 5 degrees Celsius or more.

Heat wave phenomena usually occur in middle-high latitudes such as Europe and America, which are triggered by atmospheric dynamics at middle latitudes. Meanwhile, what is happening in the territory of Indonesia is the phenomenon of hot temperature conditions on a daily variability scale.

“The BMKG recorded the maximum temperature measured during the period 1-7 May 2022 ranging from 33-36.1 degrees Celsius with the highest maximum temperature of up to 36.1 degrees Celsius occurring in the Tangerang-Banten and Kalimarau-North Kalimantan regions,” said Guswanto.

The highest maximum temperature in Indonesia in April for the last four to five years was around 38.8 degrees Celsius in Palembang in 2019.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature in May was around 38.8 degrees Celsius in Temindung Samarinda in 2018. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)