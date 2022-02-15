Hijab Ban: Karnataka High Court Hears Senior Advocate’s Arguments

Bengaluru, MINA – The Karnataka High Court concluded its hearing on Monday on the hijab petition after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, including the discussion of Article 25(1) in it.

Kamat is of the opinion that if core religious practices harm or disrupt public order, it can be regulated under Article 25(1), Kamat’s advocate, Indian Express reported.

Earlier on Friday, the court issued a provisional order asking students not to wear any religious attire to classes at educational institutions that have established uniforms.

Meanwhile, after a five-day break to ease communal tensions over the hijab ban, secondary schools up to Class X reopened in Karnataka on Monday. Meanwhile, colleges are closed until February 16.

At the Rotary Educational Society School in Mandya, students, teachers and staff were seen removing their headscarves to enter school, even as parents demanded that they be allowed to take them off once in class.

As a precautionary measure, prohibition orders have been in place near campuses for six days through Saturday in Udupi and Mangaluru. Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in approximately a 200 meter radius of all secondary schools from Monday to 19 February.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorizes the Executive Judge of any state or territory to issue an order prohibiting the gathering of four or more persons in an area. According to the law, any member of the “unlawful association” can be charged with being involved in rioting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition will question the BJP-led state government on the matter in the Assembly session. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)