Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Health Condition of Freed Palestinians Reflects Israel’s Barbarity

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 minute yang lalu

1 minute yang lalu

Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on Monday that the health condition of freed Palestinian prisoners reflects Israel’s “barbarity and fascism.”

Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, on Sunday evening from Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, under the Gaza ceasefire and first-phase prisoner swap deal.

This came hours after Hamas released three female prisoners under the deal. Israeli media said the three Israeli women were in good health.

“The images of the three female prisoners show that they are in excellent physical and psychological condition, unlike our prisoners whose appearance shows signs of neglect and exhaustion,” Hamas said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“This clearly illustrates the vast difference between the values ​​and ethics of the resistance and the barbarity and fascism of the occupation,” it added.

The footage showed the freed Israeli prisoners wearing clean and tidy clothes and carrying “gift bags,” while signs of mistreatment and torture were visible on the faces of the Palestinian women released from Israeli prisons.

“We congratulate our people, our country and the defenders of freedom around the world on the release of the first group of our prisoners from the prisons of the (Israeli) occupation,” Hamas said.

“The joyful scene of our people raising victory placards while welcoming their freed prisoners reaffirms the people’s support for the resistance and underlines its deep-rooted place in their hearts.

“The great presence of our people to welcome the freed prisoners, despite the occupation’s repressive measures, is a statement of defiance and an expression of their thirst for freedom and the liberation of the land and holy places,” he added.

On Sunday, families of Palestinian prisoners gathered near Ofer Prison to welcome their loved ones. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse them, fearing a festive celebration during the welcoming of the freed prisoners.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal went into effect on Sunday, suspending Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The three-phase deal includes prisoner exchanges and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

