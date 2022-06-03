Head of Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Voted Vice President of IFJ

Muscat, MINA – The head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS), Nasser Abu Bakr, today won the position of vice-president of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in elections held during the meetings of the 31st Congress of the IFJ held in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The PJS said in a statement, a copy of which was received by WAFA, that this victory came as a culmination of the efforts made by Abu Bakr and the general secretariat, describing it as a victory for Palestinian journalists who are facing an Israeli war against them, which led to the killing of more than 55 journalists, including Shireen Abu Akleh, and the injury and arrest of hundreds of others.

The Syndicate thanked the members of the IFJ Congress who voted for Palestine and helped it achieve a great victory that indicates the support of all journalists in the world for the Palestinian journalist and their denunciation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation against them.

The election of the president, deputies and treasurer of the IFJ took place with the participation of 274 members of the Congress. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)